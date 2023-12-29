Embezzlement of Oregon weekly newspaper’s funds forces it to lay off entire staff and halt print

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print because its funds were embezzled. The Eugene Weekly’s editor, Camilla Mortensen, says a former employee who was involved with the paper’s finances used its bank account to pay themselves $90,000. Mortensen also says the paper knows of at least $100,000 in unpaid bills. Established in 1982, the alternative weekly printed 30,000 copies each week to distribute for free in Eugene, home to the University of Oregon. Media experts in Eugene say the paper was critical for the community at a time of widening gaps in local news coverage.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.