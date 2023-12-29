Argentina formally announces it won’t join the BRICS alliance in Milei’s latest policy shift

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina has formally announced it won’t join the BRICS bloc of developing economies. Friday’s announcement is just the latest in a dramatic shift in economic policy triggered by Argentina’s new far-right President Javier Milei. The move comes as the South American country has been left reeling by deepening economic crisis, making many eager for change. Milei has also disparaged countries run “by communism” and said he would not maintain diplomatic relations with them despite growing investment from China.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.