Afghan refugee in Oregon training flight crash that killed 3 ignored instructor’s advice, NTSB says

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal accident investigation report says a former Afghan Air Force pilot training for a commercial license in Oregon ignored his flight instructor’s advice to not return to a small airport because of low visibility. The plane later crashed, killing the pilot and two others on board. All three men killed in the accident Dec. 16 were former Afghan pilots who fought with the American military. They had resettled as refugees in the Salem area last spring. The National Transportation Safety Board’s report noted that an examination of the airframe and the engine of the Cessna 172G airplane revealed no mechanical malfunctions or failures.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.