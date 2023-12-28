Workers in New England states looking forward to a bump up in minimum wages in 2024

BOSTON (AP) — Workers in several New England states are looking forward to a bump up in the minimum wage in 2024 while advocates in Massachusetts are pushing a ballot question aimed at phasing out the state’s subminimum wage for tipped workers. In Rhode Island, the state’s current $13 minimum wage will jump to $14 an hour on Jan. 1. In Vermont, the state’s minimum wage will reach $13.67 while Maine will see its hourly minimum wage tick up from $13.80 to $14.15. The Connecticut minimum wage will rise from the current rate of $15.00 to $15.69 — the highest in New England.

