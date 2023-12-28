Rivers remain high in parts of northern and central Europe after heavy rain

BERLIN (AP) — Parts of northern and central Europe continued to grapple with flooding as rivers remain swollen after heavy rain. A barrier near the German city of Magdeburg was opened for the first time in a decade to ease pressure from the Elbe River. Some animals were evacuated from their enclosures at a safari park in northern Germany. In the neighboring Netherlands, the Rhine peaked far above normal levels at a village on the German border. In Hungary, the Danube spilled over its banks in Budapest. Heavy rain has compounded the effects of melting snow.

