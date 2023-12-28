A new league for a new mom as Kendall Coyne Schofield relishes her return to hockey with PWHL launch
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
Kendall Coyne Schofield is relishing her return to hockey, and doing so as a first-time mother. She will be bringing her six-month-old son Drew along for the journey while playing for Minnesota in the newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League. Schofield is a three-time Olympian and former U.S. captain. At 31, she is driven by wanting to overcome the stigma that elite female athletes have to choose between having a child or a career. The PWHL has maternity policies to help player-moms, including providing nanny care. Coyne Schofield is scheduled to suit up for Minnesota’s first game at Boston on Jan. 3.