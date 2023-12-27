The death toll in a Romania guesthouse blaze rises to 7. The search for missing persons is ongoing

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The death toll from a massive fire at a guesthouse in Romania has risen to seven people, including at least two children. Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze that erupted Tuesday morning in the village of Tohani in Prahova county. Authorities confirmed the death of a second child Wednesday morning and said the search for missing persons was ongoing but did not specify how many were still missing. The emergency directorate said the directorate’s head ordered a report to determine who was responsible for the tragedy.

