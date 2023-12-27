North Dakota lawmaker who used homophobic slurs during DUI arrest has no immediate plans to resign

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota Republican does not immediately plan to resign following a DUI traffic stop in which he used homophobic and anti-migrant language against a police officer. Republican state Rep. Nico Rios said in a statement on Wednesday that he is “seriously mulling all aspects” of his future, and plans to seek help for his issues with alcoholism. On Tuesday, the House majority leader and party officials publicly called for his resignation. Rios was pulled over on Dec. 15 and arrested on a charge of drunken driving.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.