Bus collides head-on with truck in central India, killing at least 13

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say that a bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 13 people. Police officer Anoop Bhargava says 12 bus passengers died in the blaze and the truck driver was killed by the impact of the collision in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh state on Wednesday night. Another 16 people suffered burns or bone fractures and were taken to a hospital. Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

