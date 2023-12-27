A legendary Paris restaurant reopens with a view of Notre Dame’s rebirth and the 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — The legendary Paris restaurant Le Tour d’Argent already boasts a wine cellar with 320,000 bottles, a world-famous duck recipe and a storied history stretching back 441 years. And it will have a front-row view of two of the biggest events of 2024: the renaissance of Notre Dame Cathedral and the 2024 Summer Olympics. The restaurant is a city landmark unto itself and was an inspiration for the movie “Ratatouille.’’ It recently reopened after its own renovation. The restaurant claims to the oldest in Paris and has hosted generations of celebrities.

