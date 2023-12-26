Colombia’s ELN rebels say they will only stop kidnappings for ransom if government funds cease-fire

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The head of Colombia’s largest remaining rebel group says it will only abide by a recent agreement to suspend the kidnappings of civilians for ransom if the government keeps its promise to finance projects that could provide the rebels with alternate sources of income. In a column published on Christmas Day, National Liberation Army commander Antonio Garcia argued that Colombian officials had misinformed the public on Dec. 17, when they announced that the rebels had agreed to stop kidnappings, if a cease-fire with the government is extended next year. Colombia’s Defense Ministry says the group is holding at least 38 hostages.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.