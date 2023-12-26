A lawsuit challenging Alabama’s transgender care ban for minors will move forward, judge says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge declined Tuesday to stay litigation over Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The U.S. Department of Justice asked to put the litigation on hold as similar cases wind upward toward the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke ruled the case will move forward for now. He said a stay might be appropriate later if the Supreme Court decides to review similar bans enacted by other states. At least 22 states have enacted laws banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors, and most of the bans are being challenged in court. The Alabama case is scheduled to go to trial in April.

