A pro-peace Russian presidential hopeful is blocked by the election commission

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian politician Yekaterina Duntsova hit a roadblock in her presidential campaign Saturday, when Russia’s Central Election Commission refused to accept her initial nomination by a group of supporters, citing errors in the documents submitted. Duntsova calls for peace in Ukraine and hopes to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said she would appeal the decision in Russia’s Supreme Court. Though it is normal for an opposition candidate to run against Putin, the tight control that he has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March all but assured.

