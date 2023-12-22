Utah man is charged with killing 2-year-old boy, and badly injuring his twin sister

ROY, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who served two years in prison for breaking the arm of an infant in 2016 is charged with killing a 2-year-old boy and badly injuring his twin sister. Jonathan Allen Dunn of Roy is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated child abuse and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. Dunn called 911 Thursday morning to report the boy was not breathing. Investigators say Dunn confessed to punching, hitting and pinching the children and pushing them into a closet door frame on Wednesday night. Both were covered in bruises. The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for a brain bleed. Dunn was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 26.

