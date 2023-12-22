These numbers show the staggering losses in the Israel-Hamas war as Gaza deaths surpass 20,000

JERUSALEM (AP) — The current Israel-Hamas war is by far the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars between Israel and Hamas since the militant group seized the Gaza Strip in 2007. The fighting erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has unleashed thousands of airstrikes and waged a fierce ground offensive, flattening entire neighborhoods. More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the war. Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel in Hamas’ attack. More than 1.9 million Palestinians have fled their homes, while 250,000 Israelis have been displaced.

