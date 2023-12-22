Still haven’t bought holiday gifts? Retailers have a sale for you

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are stepping up sales and other enticements in the final days before Christmas to lure shoppers who’ve been waiting for the best deals or who didn’t have the time or the urge to wrap up gift-buying earlier. Incentives to spend last minute are an extension of an ongoing effort by stores to keep shoppers engaged, an effort that began as early as October this year. Some retailers have put goods on clearance racks and shelves before the holiday to entice bargain hunters. The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects U.S. holiday sales will rise 3% to 4% November through December.

