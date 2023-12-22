Missouri school board that previously rescinded anti-racism resolution drops Black history classes

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A conservative-led Missouri school board has voted to drop elective courses on Black history and literature, five months after the same board rescinded an anti-discrimination policy adopted in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The Francis Howell School Board in suburban St. Louis voted 5-2 Thursday night to drop the courses on Black history and literature that were first offered in 2021. In July, the board revoked an anti-racism resolution and ordered copies removed from school buildings. The resolution and course offerings were targeted by five new members who have taken control of the board since being elected last year and in April with the backing of the conservative PAC Francis Howell Families.

