Michael Mann still has another gear. At 80, he’s driving ‘Ferrari’

NEW YORK (AP) — Even at age 80, Michael Mann has lost little of his velocity. “Ferrari” is Mann’s first film since 2015’s “Blackhat.” He’s wanted to make it for three decades. While you will find plenty of speed and gorgeous, rosso corsa-colored cars in “Ferrari,” that’s not what compelled Mann, for so many years, to make the movie. The film captures Enzo Ferrari in the tumultuous lead-up to the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile cross-country race, struggling to keep his troubled business afloat and balances two families. For Mann, it’s a passion project that combines many of his own obsessions. “Ferrari” opens in theaters Monday.

