Mali recalls its envoy in Algeria after alleging interference, deepening tensions over peace efforts

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian authorities say the West African nation has recalled its ambassador in Algeria after accusing it of interference in its internal affairs by meeting rebel leaders from northern Mali. The decision announced Friday is the latest twist deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbors over efforts to end the armed rebellion in Mali’s northern region. Algeria has been the main mediator in peace efforts between Mali and the local Tuareg rebels. Analysts say the dispute between the two countries could further threaten peace efforts in Mali. The Tuareg rebels’ separatist campaign in the north has thrown Mali into a violent conflict for over a decade.

