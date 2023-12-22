A South Korean religious sect leader has been sentenced to 23 years in prison over sex crimes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean religious sect leader whose sex crimes were featured in the popular Netflix series “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal” has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. The Daejeon District Court in central South Korea said Friday that it handed the prison term to Jeong Myeong-seok after convicting him of sexual violence against three of his female followers from 2018-2021. The 78-year-old Jeong is leader of the Christian Gospel Mission in South Korea which is also known as Jesus Morning Star or JMS.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.