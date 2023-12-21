UN says up to 300,000 Sudanese fled their homes after a notorious group seized their safe haven

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says fighting between Sudan’s military and a notorious paramilitary group forced up to 300,000 people to flee their homes in a province that had been a safe haven for families displaced by the country’s devastating conflict. The fighting erupted in the city of Wad Medani which is the provincial capital of Jazeera province after the Rapid Support Forces attacked the city earlier this month. The RSF said it took over Wad Medani earlier this week and the military said its troops withdrew from the city, and an investigation was opened. Sudan’s war began in mid-April. The U.N. agency International Organization for Migration said Thursday that between 250,000 and 300,000 people fled the province to safer areas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.