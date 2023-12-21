Spain’s leader lauds mended relations with Catalonia. Separatists say it’s time to vote on secession

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has visited Barcelona in an effort to show that his pledge to push through an amnesty for Catalonia’s separatists is paying dividends with the leaders of the politically restive region. Sánchez had to concede the controversial amnesty to win the key parliamentary support of Catalan separatist parties that he needed to form a new government. The Socialist leader lauded the deals he reached after meeting with Catalonia’s regional leader on Thursday as examples of their improved relations. The deals are meant to foster Catalonia’s technology industry and protect the Catalan language. The Catalan leader in turn emphasized his demand to discuss a referendum on self-determination that Sánchez says is unconstitutional.

