Serbia opposition urges EU to help open international probe into disputed vote after fraud claims

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s main opposition group has urged the European Union to help open an international investigation into reported irregularities during last weekend’s election. The inconsistencies have caused political tensions in the troubled Balkan nation seeking EU membership. The Serbia Against Violence group said in a letter sent Thursday to EU’s institutions, officials and member states that they won’t recognize the outcome of last Sunday’s parliamentary and local election. They called on the EU to do the same and initiate the investigation. Early results showed victory for President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party in both ballots. But its main opponents, the Serbia Against Violence alliance, said they were robbed of a win in Belgrade.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.