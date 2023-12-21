New York City’s teachers union sues Mayor Eric Adams over steep cuts to public schools
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s teachers union is suing Mayor Eric Adams in an effort to stop his planned budget cuts that will slash spending on the city’s public schools. The United Federation of Teachers filed the lawsuit Thursday, accusing Adams of violating a state law that prevents the city from cutting school spending when revenues are stable. Adams has maintained the city is facing a $7 billion budget hole because of the rising cost of migrant care. But recent reporting has called that figure into question. Adams downplayed the lawsuit on Thursday, saying the union was sticking up for its members.