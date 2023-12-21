NCAA President Charlie Baker drawing on lessons learned as GOP governor in Democratic Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker is drawing on lessons learned during his eight years as a Republican governor in a Massachusetts dominated by Democrats as he tries to help the college athletic association navigate increasingly choppy political waters. Baker has floated a proposal that would require schools that want to be a part of a new D-1 tier to commit to paying their athletes tens of thousands of dollars per year through a trust fund. During eight years as governor Baker adapted to a sometimes frosty political environment by making as many allies as possible and choosing his fights carefully.

