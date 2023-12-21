Myanmar’s military should be investigated for war crimes, Amnesty International says

BANGKOK (AP) — The human rights group Amnesty International has accused the Myanmar military of indiscriminate killings and using banned cluster munitions in response to the offensive launched by a coalition of ethnic militias in the northeast and and the west of the country. Amnesty says the military should be investigated for war crimes. Fighting has raged in the northern part of Shan state since the end of October, when the militias, calling themselves the Three Brotherhood Alliance, launched a coordinated offensive. The Myanmar military, which seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, has struggled to contain a nationwide uprising.

