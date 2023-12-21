Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke found guilty of corruption

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has convicted former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke on 13 counts of corruption alleging he used his power to win private law business from developers. The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for 23 hours over four days before returning its verdict Thursday after weighing the testimony of 38 witnesses. It acquitted Burke on one count of conspiracy. Prosecutors say Burke, who left office in May, used his political clout to pressure people into hiring his private property tax law firm. Burke’s 54-year tenure made him the longest-serving City Council member in Chicago history.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.