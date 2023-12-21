Hungary’s Orbán says he agreed to a future meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says he accepted an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy to hold a bilateral meeting in the future. Speaking at a news conference in Budapest on Thursday, Orbán said Zelenskyy requested discussions on Ukraine’s ambitions to join the European Union. Such a meeting would be the first between the two leaders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Relations between Orbán and Zelenskyy have been fraught as Hungary has repeatedly blocked EU efforts to provide financial aid to Ukraine and refused to provide its neighbor with arms support. Orbán also has opposed Ukraine moving toward EU membership.

