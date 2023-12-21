Florida State to discuss future of athletics, affiliation with ACC at board meeting, AP source says

Florida State will hold a board of trustees meeting Friday and The Associated Press has confirmed that the future of the athletic department and its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference will be discussed. Florida State leaders are unhappy with the ACC, where revenue distribution lags far behind payouts by the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten. The ACC is locked into a media rights deal for more than a decade. Any school wanting to leave would have to challenge details of that deal and pay more than $100 million as an exit fee.

