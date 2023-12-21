Congo conducts a 2nd day of voting after delays and closed polls keep people from casting ballots

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo is voting for a second day after a chaotic rollout and lengthy delays forced election officials to extend general election balloting. The country’s election commission said a delay in the deployment of certain materials and equipment resulted in some polls opening late and others not opening at all on Wednesday. It said the stations that didn’t open would allow people to cast their ballots in the elections for president, the national legislature and provincial races between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. Polling places where voting has ended are counting the ballots. Local residents stayed outside some sites through the night to monitor the work and ensure the counts are credible.

