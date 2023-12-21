A wildcat strike that shut down English Channel rail services is over with gradual return of trains

PARIS (AP) — A wildcat strike by staff at Eurotunnel, which links Britain and the European continent and paralyzed dozens of Eurostar trains, has ended. It ended Thursday, the same day it began, Eurotunnel announced, promising a gradual return to service. Eurostar trains will start transporting passengers on Friday, and the rail navet known as LeShuttle, which carries vehicles and passengers, was to return to duty starting Thursday night, along with freight trains. The unannounced strike triggered by what Eurotunnel staff said was an insufficient bonus caused outrage and disarray in train stations as travelers on both sides of the English Channel tried to join families and friends for the Christmas holidays.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.