Wisconsin man sentenced for causing creation and distribution of video showing monkey being tortured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A southwestern Wisconsin man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for causing the creation and distribution of a video of a monkey being tortured. U.S. District Judge William Conley in Madison also fined 40-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Soldiers Grove $5,000 and ordered him to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the FBI found evidence that Herrera in December 2021 sent money to a videographer in Indonesia for a video of a monkey being physically abused, Herrera was cited under a law making it illegal to cause the creation of videos depicting “animal crushing,” which includes burning, suffocating, impaling or causing serious bodily injury to animals.

