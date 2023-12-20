US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier defending Israel

ABOARD THE USS GERALD R. FORD (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has flown out to the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to meet with the sailors he’s ordered to remain at sea to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spilling over into a deadlier regional conflict. Austin made the unannounced visit on Wednesday while in the region to press Israel to shift its bombardment of Gaza to a more limited campaign. Austin ordered the Ford and its crew to sail closer to Israel the day after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas. During his visit to the carrier, he thanked the sailors and their families for giving up their holidays together because of the mission.

