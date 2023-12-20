Three of the biggest porn sites must verify ages to protect kids under Europe’s new digital law

LONDON (AP) — Three of the world’s biggest porn websites face new requirements in the European Union that include verifying the ages of users. The EU’s executive commission said Thursday that Pornhub, XVideos and Stripchat have been classed as very large online platforms under a digital law designed to keep people safe on the internet because they have more than 45 million users. The three companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment. They’re the first porn sites to be targeted by the sweeping the Digital Services Act, which imposes tough obligations to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products.

