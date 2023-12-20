Soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault will start Feb. 5. A Barcelona-based court announced the date on Wednesday. Alves is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona night club in December 2022. The former Barcelona right back has been in pre-trial jail since January. His requests to be released on bail have been rejected because the court considered him a flight risk. Alves has denied any wrongdoing and claims he had consensual sex with the accuser. The 40-year-old Alves won 42 soccer titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played at his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.