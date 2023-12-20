New York sues SiriusXM, accusing company of making it deliberately hard to cancel subscriptions

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has filed suit against SiriusXM, accusing the satellite radio service of making it intentionally difficult for its customers to cancel their subscriptions. Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Wednesday that an investigation into complaints from customers found that SiriusXM forced subscribers into often lengthy interactions with agents who were trained in ways to avoid accepting cancellation requests. The company disputed the claims, arguing that many incidents cited in the lawsuit came in 2020 and were caused in part by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their operations. The company said many of its plans can be canceled easily online.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.