A Kansas City-area man has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges over aviation exports to Russia

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges accusing him of conspiring with a business partner to illegally export aviation-related technology to Russia. Douglas Edward Robertson’s plea Wednesday to 26 criminal counts came a day after his business partner Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky pleaded guilty to two of those charges. Prosecutors have alleged that KanRus supplied aircraft electronics to Russian companies even after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Buyanovsky is 60 and a resident of Lawrence, Kansas, and was the company’s founder and president. Robertson is 56 and was vice president of KanRus and is from the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas.

