Zelenskyy says he’s confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s certain the United States will make good on its promise of further billions of dollars for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia. In a year-end news conference Tuesday, he bluntly replied “No” to a question about whether his country might lose the war. U.S. President Joe Biden’s proposed package of aid for Ukraine is stalled in Washington, and the U.S. Defense Department says it is almost out of money to help Ukraine’s defense after almost 22 months of fighting. But Zelenskyy said: “I am confident that the U.S. will not let us down and that what we have agreed with the U.S. will be fulfilled.”

