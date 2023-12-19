What to know about abortion policy across the US heading into 2024

Abortion is going to be a major issue in the U.S. again in 2024, the second full year after the nation’s top court ended a right to abortion and making it largely a state issue. After prevailing on seven straight statewide ballot questions, abortion rights supporters are looking to ask voters to enshrine abortion rights in more states. When states have restricted abortion access, it’s been followed by court challenges. Several of those have not yet been decided. Lawmakers could also continue to delve into abortion policy by clarifying exceptions in current bans and adding or removing restrictions.

