Some state abortion bans stir confusion, and it’s uncertain if lawmakers will clarify them
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
It’s clear when states ban abortion. But in the heart-wrenching situations in a fraction of pregnancies, women and their doctors can be confused about whether exceptions apply. Women who have been denied abortions despite serious health threats or carrying fetuses that were not expected to survive are in court in a handful of states seeking clarity. The earlier in pregnancy abortion is banned, the more often questions about exceptions come into play. Some abortion opponents also say lawmakers could also make changes in 2024.