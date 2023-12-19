Reproductive rights group urges Ohio prosecutor to drop criminal charge against woman who miscarried

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The physicians’ group behind Ohio’s new reproductive rights amendment is urging a local prosecutor to drop criminal charges against a woman who miscarried in the restroom at her home. The felony abuse-of-corpse charge against 33-year-old Brittany Watts, of Warren, has touched off a national firestorm over the treatment of pregnant women. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights wrote Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins it conflicts “with the spirit and letter” of November’s Issue 1. The group said her treatment could deter women from obtaining miscarriage care. Watts faces up to a year in prison, if convicted. Watkins didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

