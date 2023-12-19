Philly’s progressive prosecutor, facing impeachment trial, has authority on transit crimes diverted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new law taking aim at Philadelphia’s progressive prosecutor creates a new position that diverts some authority from the twice-elected district attorney. The measure creates a new special prosecutor role that has the authority to investigate and prosecute crimes that occur on the city’s public transit system. Republican lawmakers argue the legislation is necessary to prosecute crimes they say aren’t pursued. It’s the latest example of progressive prosecutors across the country facing political crosswinds.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

