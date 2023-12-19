Myanmar ethnic armed group seizes another crossing point along the Chinese border, reports say

BANGKOK (AP) — An ethnic armed group in northeastern Myanmar has seized a major crossing point for trade along the Chinese border. The border gate in Laukkaing township, the capital of the Kokang Self-Administered Zone in the northern part of Shan state, became the fifth crossing seized by the group since it launched a coordinated offensive on Oct. 27 with two other groups. The alliance’s attacks have posed a challenge Myanmar’s military government, which has struggled to contain a nationwide uprising by members of the Peoples’ Defense Force, a pro-democracy armed group established after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.