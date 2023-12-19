Man who helped bilk woman out of $1.2M is sentenced to prison and ordered to repay the money

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Texas man who was part of a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million has been sentenced to three years in federal prison and ordered to pay back the money. Rotimi Oladimeji of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday, one year after he pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis says Oladimeji and two others spotted the victim on the “Silver Singles” online dating site and convinced her that they were a Belgian national who needed money to leave the United Arab Emirates.

