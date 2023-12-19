Kentucky’s Democratic governor refers to Trump’s anti-immigrant language as dangerous, dehumanizing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says Republican Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant language is dangerous and dehumanizing. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says the rhetoric makes it more difficult for Congress to reach a U.S. border security deal. Beshear’s reelection last month in solidly Republican Kentucky raised his national profile. In a Tuesday interview with The Associated Press, Beshear said a balanced approach is needed on immigration. He says it should protect the nation’s borders while recognizing the role legal immigration plays in meeting employment needs. Asked what a winning message could be for Democrats in 2024, Beshear said the focus should be on improving lives.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.