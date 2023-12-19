Italian fashion influencer apologizes for charity miscommunication, is fined 1 million euros

MILAN (AP) — An Italian fashion blogger-turned-businesswoman has apologized after being fined 1 million euros by Italy’s anti-trust authority for improperly communicating a charitable contribution tied to sales of a traditional Christmas cake sold with her logo. Chiara Ferragni said she would donate 1 million euros to a hospital in Turin to give “concreteness” to her apology, but she said she would challenge the fine itself. The incident drew the attention and criticism of Italy’s prime minister.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.