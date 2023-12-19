Greek consulate in New York removes pink flag artwork against domestic violence, sparking dispute

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is defending a decision to remove a piece of artwork on display at its consulate in New York. The pink-and-white quilt in the design of the Greek flag was part of a campaign against domestic violence. The piece was put on display at the consulate Friday. A Greek government spokesman describes the blue and white flag as being “sacred above all.” The artist says her work has been misinterpreted. Greece’s left-wing main opposition party criticizes the decision to the remove the display.

