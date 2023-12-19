Georgia man imprisoned for hiding death of Tara Grinstead pleads guilty in unrelated rape cases

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A man serving prison time for concealing the death of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in two unrelated rape cases. Houston County court records show that Bo Dukes made a deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty Nov. 13 to two counts of aggravated assault with intent to rape. He received prison time for each conviction, but they won’t add to the 25-year sentence he is already serving for his role in Grinstead’s 2005 death and disappearance in rural Irwin County. Her fate remained a mystery for more than a decade. Dukes was accused of rape in 2017 before his arrest in Grinstead’s case, then indicted in a separate 2019 rape case while free on bond.

