France’s government and conservative lawmakers find a compromise on immigration bill

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says parliament members from French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist majority and a conservative party have found agreement on a divisive immigration bill. The proposed law is meant to strengthen the country’s ability to expel foreigners who are considered undesirable. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin praised it “an important text which will protect the French” but also allow 7,000 to 10,000 undocumented migrant workers a year to get residency permits. Votes are scheduled for Tuesday night. Macron’s centrist government doesn’t have a majority at parliament and sought a compromise with lawmakers from the conservative The Republicans party. Many see the government’s willingness to compromise as a sign of a shift its shift to the right.

