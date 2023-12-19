DeSantis calls a legal complaint against his campaign a ‘farce’ as he pushes toward Iowa caucuses

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis says a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed against his presidential campaign is “a farce.” A campaign watchdog group accused DeSantis’ campaign of coordinating in violation of federal law with an outside super PAC. The group Never Back Down is responsible for millions of dollars in advertising and the organizational groundwork supporting him in Iowa. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, DeSantis said, “There’s a lot of things that happen that I wish I had control over.” DeSantis is in the middle of a four-day swing with roughly a dozen campaign stops. He and others trail well behind former President Donald Trump.

